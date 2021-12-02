13,718 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.