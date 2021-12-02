16,000 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 501,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

