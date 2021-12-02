$162.35 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $162.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $162.57 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $147.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $654.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $154.47. 539,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.39. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

