$162.81 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report $162.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $662.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. 514,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 336.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

