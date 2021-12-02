17,000 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,920,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.