$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $20.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,030. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cronos Group by 140.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

