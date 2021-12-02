1,917 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.62. The firm has a market cap of $382.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

