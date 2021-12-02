1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $30.78 million and approximately $40,674.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001906 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00099223 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

