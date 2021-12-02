20,050 Shares in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.46% of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $18,466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $3,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $2,534,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $2,106,000.

NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $31.70 on Thursday. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69.

