2,097 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,544,000 after buying an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,216,000 after buying an additional 173,869 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,200,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

