$259.24 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.20 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $925.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $8.10 on Friday, hitting $198.92. 243,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.30. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

