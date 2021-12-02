$259.24 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.20 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $925.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $8.10 on Friday, hitting $198.92. 243,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.30. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.