27,063 Shares in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Beyond Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 51.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Carey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Beyond Air Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.