$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

