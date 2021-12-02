$319.17 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $319.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.48 million and the lowest is $318.50 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo stock opened at $275.06 on Thursday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.36.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 44.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

