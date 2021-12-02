$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $17.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Okta by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.