$33.69 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $33.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $34.37 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $132.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,558. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $208,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

