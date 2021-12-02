$350.43 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $350.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.30 million to $376.52 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 176.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

