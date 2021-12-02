$353.10 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $353.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.29 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

APPS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 3,087,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after buying an additional 249,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

