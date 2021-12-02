35,435 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TTI stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

