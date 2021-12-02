3,810 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

