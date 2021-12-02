3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($200.91).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.15).

On Thursday, September 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

III opened at GBX 1,433.50 ($18.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. 3i Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.25 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

