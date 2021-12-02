$415.40 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce sales of $415.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $419.90 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.