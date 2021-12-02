4,327 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE USM opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

