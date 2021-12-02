$439.35 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $439.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DraftKings by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 374,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

