$452.63 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post sales of $452.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.20 million and the lowest is $446.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

WTS stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.