46,044 Shares in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $149,000.

FOA opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

