484 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

