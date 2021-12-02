$501.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce sales of $501.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

