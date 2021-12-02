$506.91 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $506.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.60 million and the lowest is $415.90 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $529.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.43 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

