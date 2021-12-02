52,273 Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EYPT opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

