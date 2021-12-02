$524.09 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $524.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.89 million and the lowest is $508.87 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.07. The stock had a trading volume of 449,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,742. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -292.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.