$531.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $531.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.00 million and the lowest is $517.70 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

