$57.90 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post $57.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.30 million. Zovio reported sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $266.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 108,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

