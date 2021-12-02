$696.58 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce sales of $696.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $699.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.70 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 2,035,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,646. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

