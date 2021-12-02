$73.29 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $73.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.40 million to $80.18 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $304.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $313.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $317.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 12,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,145. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $437,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

