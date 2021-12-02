8,000 Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Acquired by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Hibbett Sports accounts for approximately 0.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

HIBB stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 6,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $101.65.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.