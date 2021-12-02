$807.29 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $807.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.47 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 93.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.94. 699,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.