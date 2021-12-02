$91.26 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to post sales of $91.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.82 million to $102.70 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 688.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $212.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $224.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $699.94 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 19,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

