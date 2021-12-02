$953.24 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $953.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $941.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

