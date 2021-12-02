A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $43,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

