AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

VLVLY opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

