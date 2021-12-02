AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
VLVLY opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.