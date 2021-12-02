AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 151,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

