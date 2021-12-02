Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,181 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,114,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 725,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 705,532 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,288,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CLOV opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

