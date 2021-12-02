Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.95 million, a PE ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

