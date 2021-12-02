Acas LLC Purchases 727 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acas LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.25. 21,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

