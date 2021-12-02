Acas LLC Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.73. The stock had a trading volume of 601,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.