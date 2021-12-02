Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Up 47.9% in November

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accelerate Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,028. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

