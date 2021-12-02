Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

