Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 168.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 4.0% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.