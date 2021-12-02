Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

